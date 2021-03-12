BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Nandigram in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections.

He will be fighting against TMC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had filed her nomination on 10 March.

The TMC on 5 March released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

Adhikari offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram before filing his nomination and also interacted with the locals.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari stated: "My relationship with the people of Nandigram is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every five years when polls come. They will defeat her. Today I am also filing my nomination and I am also a voter of the area."

The BJP leader who was earlier a close aid of TMC had earlier said that the saffron party will defeat the ruling front by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Meanwhile, a six-member parliamentary delegation of the Trinamool Congress will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Friday over concerns following the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

The delegation comprises Derek O'Brien (Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha), Saugata Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (MP, Lok Sabha), Satabdi Roy (MP, Lok Sabha), Pratima Mondal (MP, Lok Sabha) and Santanu Sen (MP, Rajya Sabha).

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The election in Nandigram is slated to be held on 1 April.

The state will see eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

