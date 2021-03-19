Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation is scheduled to meet the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on Friday at 12 noon to discuss issues related to 'free and fair conduct of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls'.

Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal, and Mahua Moitra will be representing the TMC.

Yashwant Sinha, who had recently joined the Trinamool Congress, was appointed the Vice President of the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Assembly elections.

The state will witness a high-octane battle between the BJP, the TMC, and the Left-Congress alliance.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

