The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to release its manifesto for the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on Sunday.

The party was supposed to release its manifesto earlier but the programme has to be postponed after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries on Wednesday while campaigning at Birulia bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

Meanwhile, Banerjee, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after suffering injuries in Nandigram, was discharged on Friday evening.

Banerjee had released a video message from her hospital bed, urging her supporters to be calm and maintain peace.

"I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activists and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me," she said.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I hope to be back on the field in the next few days," Banerjee said.

CM Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

In 2016 the TMC had won 211 seats in the 294-member House. The Left-Congress alliance had bagged 77 seats and the BJP three.

The election this time in West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

After having a marginal presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as the ruling TMC's main rival in the last couple of years. It had managed to win 18 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 and followed it with inducting popular TMC MP, MLAs and ministers into the party.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via