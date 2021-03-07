The Left front, in alliance with Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF), is planning to field a candidate from the high-profile battleground of West Bengal's Nandigram , the party has said.

"The candidate to contest from Nandigram will be from Left front and will be contesting the seat with full support from the alliance (Congress- Indian Secular Front). People will see how this will be a rise above petty politics of 'tu chor- mein Chor' and heading toward the fight for justice for all," Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Salim told news agency ANI.

BJP-TMC take on each other

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier last month announced her decision to contest from Nandigram, throwing open a challenge for her protegee Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP last year.

To fight on Nandigram seat Banerjee leaves her age-long Bhawanipore seat to Sobhandeb Chatterjee.

On Friday, the saffron front confirmed that Adhikari will in fact fight the key electoral battle from Nandigram.

The constituency was the site of an anti-land acquisition movement led by Mamata Banerjee, which uprooted 34 years old Left government from Bengal in 2011.

Adhikari had won from the seat in 2016 and resigned recently before crossing over to the BJP.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday dubbed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as an "outsider" after she announced her decision to contest from Nandigram.

"Honourable chief minister will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list. Very good, it is welcomed," Adhikari said during a rally in Midnapore yesterday.

"We want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2 May, you will lose and leave," he added.

It was from here (Nandigram) that TMC coined its 2011 election slogan 'Ma Mati Manush' (Mother, Motherland, and People).

'Two sides of same coin'

While both TMC and BJP gear up for the high voltage battle, the Left front has said that both the parties, with their proclivity for violence are two sides of the same coin.

"It actually doesn't make much difference on which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected for its candidates. We have seen how Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s offices were vandalised after the party announced its list of candidates for the upcoming election, the same scene will be on repeat mode with BJP too," said Mohammad Salim.

Salim said that all the former Trinamool people have become modern BJP. TMC and BJP are doing things after consulting with each other. "Their godown is the same, however, the showroom is different."

Addressing a press conference here, Left front chairman Biman Bose said while a few lists of prospective candidates has been drawn up, a final decision is yet to be taken. The last date for filing nomination for the first phase of the poll is March 9, while it is March 12 for the second phase.

The Nandigram seat was put on hold along with three others by the alliance after ISF demanded to contest from the Left bastion before 2011.

The list of the alliance consisting of the Left Front, Congress, and Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front (ISF) announced their candidate list for the first two phases on Friday at Alimuddin.

However the crucial seat of (210) Nandigram, (227) Pingla and (218) Egra, (230) Daspur is on hold and yet to be announced.

With inputs from agencies.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via