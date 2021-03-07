West Bengal assembly polls: Will Nandigram see high-voltage triangular fight?

"The candidate to contest from Nandigram will be from Left front and will be contesting the seat with full support from the alliance (Congress- Indian Secular Front). People will see how this will be a rise above petty politics of 'tu chor- mein Chor' and heading toward the fight for justice for all," Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohammad Salim told news agency ANI.

