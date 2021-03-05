After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration that she would fight the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been floating Suvendu Adhikari to challenge her for the seat, according to reports.

However, no announcement on the name of the candidates has been made so far.

On the conclusion of the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday, party leaders expressed confidence about a clean sweep from the Nandigram seat.

"Whichever candidate the party fields from Nandigram seat will defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes," senior BJP leaders were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stating that the names have been discussed, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh asserted that candidates will be revealed after a final decision is taken.

"Seats for the two phases of elections have been discussed and the names of candidates will be announced after the final decision is taken," Ghosh said while hinting that the party will field Suvendu Adhikari for the seat, reported ANI.

"From wherever Mamata Banerjee contests the election, our candidate will give a tough fight. TMC members are still coming to our party. We are moving ahead with the target of 200 seats and will achieve it," Ghosh said.

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said the BJP is a democratic party, and whoever is eligible will contest from our party.

He said that Suvendu Adhikari hails from Nandigram and has challenged Mamata Banerjee that he will defeat her by 50,000 votes in the elections. For this, our party leaders are working to meet the target of getting 200 seat in these elections.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said: "Party workers want Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Nandigram seat but no decision has been taken yet."

Adhikari had won the seat in the 2016 assembly polls while Banerjee had emerged victorious from the Bhabanipur Assembly segment in Kolkata.

'Will quit politics'

Banerjee had sprung a surprise earlier in January when she declared that she will contest the assembly elections from Nandigram.

Replying to her, Adhikari asserted: "If I am fielded by my party from Nandigram, I will defeat her by a margin of at least 50,000 votes or I will quit politics."

Adhikari, however, said unlike the TMC, which is run "autocratically" by Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, in BJP the candidates are decided after discussion and it was for the party to take a call on his candidature.

"I don't know from where I will be fielded, whether I will be fielded," he said, addressing BJP workers after a three-km roadshow.

He said Banerjee remembers Nandigram only before elections and accused her of giving extension four times to an IPS officer involved in the Nandigram firing.

With inputs from agencies.

