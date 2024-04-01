BJP files EC complaint against TMC for 'mocking', posting personal details of Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra
The BJP told the Elections Commission that a social media post by the TMC “carried personal details” of BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra. It said the TMC “mocked her for being a beneficiary of a health scheme”.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Elections Commission (EC) of India against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for releasing personal details of BJP candidate and Sandeshkhali protester Rekha Patra. The BJP brought the EC's attention to a "very derogatory post" made by the TMC Social Media Incharge Debganshu Bhattacharya and the party's official handle on X.