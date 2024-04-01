The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the Elections Commission (EC) of India against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for releasing personal details of BJP candidate and Sandeshkhali protester Rekha Patra. The BJP brought the EC's attention to a "very derogatory post" made by the TMC Social Media Incharge Debganshu Bhattacharya and the party's official handle on X.

"The post carried personal details of the BJP candidate - Ms. Rekha Patra from Basirhat [in West Bengal] and mocked her for being a beneficiary of a health scheme. Swasthya Sarthi and Duare Sarkar Scheme of the State Government in malicious and mala fide manner with the sole intent of showing her in poor light," the BJP said in its complaint.

The saffron party said that it was a “clear violation of her right to privacy wherein her personal details including her personal phone number and her bank details were also published".

“How did a political party access this confidential governmental private data of beneficiaries?" the BJP asked. Referring to the matter, the BJP accused the TMC of -violating “Fundamental Right guaranteed by the Constitution of India, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, IPC, Electoral Laws and MCC".

It added that the TMC's action "is a matter of great concern and is in contravention to the settled principles of Free & Fair elections with level playing field for all contesting parties." The controversy erupted just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The TMC tweet at centre of controversy

The BJP was referring to a tweet posted by the TMC on March 28. In the post, the TMC said the BJP's MP candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, "plays the ultimate game of hypocrisy, enjoying the benefits of Mamata Banerjee's schemes while aligning herself with Delhi's JOMIDARS (BJP)."

The post also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme a "failure" in comparison to the West Bengal Chief Minister's Swasthya Sathi scheme.

"PM Narendra Modi, the next time you call her, don't forget to inquire about her Swasthya Sathi card. It might help you understand how our leader's brainchild, Swasthya Sathi, surpasses the failed Ayushman Bharat scheme," the TMC posted.

ALSO READ: TMC lodges complaint with EC after Bengal BJP chief 'threatens party worker with ED action'

The TMC has attached a screenshot of the personal details of Patra to prove that she is a beneficiary of the state government's scheme.

NCW chief reacts

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma reacted to the TMC's social media post and asked if Mamata Banerjee is paying to the beneficiaries "from her own pocket? "

"Is Mamata Banerjee paying from her own pocket? That's taxpayers' money and is for every citizen of West Bengal. Is it only for AITC workers? And what do you mean by Delhi's Jomidars? Is West Bengal not part of India? You people behave as if Momta Benarji own the state," Sharma said in a post on X.

Who is Rekha Patra?

Rekha Patra is the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency and a victim of the Sandeshkhali violence. '

Sandeshkhali is a village in the Basirhat subdivision, which falls under the North 24 Parganas district. Basirhat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, is currently represented by the TMC.

Patra is an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, news agency PTI reported. She was among the most vocal protestors of Sandeshkhali. The police arrested Shibu Hazra, a local muscleman and Shajahan Sheikh's associate, based on her complaint.

PM Modi had spoken with her on March 26 and lauded her as ‘Shakti Swaroopa’. Patra is also believed to have been part of a group that met PM Modi on the sidelines of his public meeting in Barasat on March 6 and narrated the plight of Sandeshkhali women to him.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!