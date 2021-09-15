Amid claims of crude bombs hurling outside West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house recently, the union government on Wednesday upgraded his security to 'Z' category on Wednesday.

Incidents of hurling bombs at his house in North 24 Parganas district of the state were reported three days back.

The 59-year-old politician represents Barrackpore seat in the Lok Sabha.

“Two months ago,I had written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and West Bengal Governor stating that West Bengal CM had given instructions to kill me.After this,there were many attacks on me. Bengal governmentis targeting those associated with BJP.There is a Bhabanipur connection to the last attack," Singh said.

The central security cover of Singh has been upgraded from the existing 'Y ' to 'Z' in the wake of recent incidents of violence reported against him and his family members, officials said.

The task is being rendered by armed commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Less than a week after miscreants hurled bombs at Singh's residence, similar explosions were reported outside his house Tuesday morning as the BJP leader claimed that members of the ruling TMC were trying to kill him.

Under the 'Z' category cover, the parliamentarian will now have about six to seven commandos, from the earlier two security personnel, every time he travels in the state and an additional contingent will provide security to his house.

