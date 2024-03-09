West Bengal BJP MP Kunar Hembram resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’

Kunar Hembram, BJP MP from West Bengal's Jhargram, resigned from Lok Sabha and his party citing ‘personal reasons’. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hembram said he decided for personal reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Hembram had informed the party about his decision a few days back."

The move gives rise to several speculations as it comes right ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reacting to the development, the TMC said he resigned "sensing defeat".

"He knows the BJP is going to lose the seat. So he has decided to quit," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

