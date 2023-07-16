West Bengal: BJP predicts collapse of Mamata govt in five months

West Bengal: BJP predicts collapse of Mamata govt in five months2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:22 PM IST
BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said that the TMC government will not last beyond five months
In an attack on the Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Sunday said the collapse of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal was just a matter of time.
BJP MP Shantanu Thakur on Sunday said that the TMC government will not last beyond five months.
"I have a hunch that this government will not last beyond five months," he said at a party programme in his Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency in North 24 Parganas district. "The Mamata Banerjee government has outlived its utility. Had the TMC not resorted to widespread rigging in the recently concluded panchayat polls, the BJP would have bagged thousands of more seats."
"But this is going to be the last election under the supervision of TMC government where all the state machineries including the State Election Commission (SEC) have failed to play a neutral and impartial role," Thakur, who is also the Union minister of state for shipping, added.
According to media reports, 39 people have died in panchayat poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8. A majority of those who lost their lives were affiliated with the TMC.
BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Anything can happen any time. Let's see what happens."
He added, "Who knows if there’s a people’s uprising against TMC's misrule and terror. Who knows if TMC MLAs suddenly refuse to follow Mamata Banerjee’s way of functioning. I am not saying it will happen, it may not. But anything is possible in politics."
About his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on July 14, Majumdar said, "The Centre will do everything possible to protect the lives of innocent people in West Bengal."
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had earlier demanded imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal, saying central intervention has become imperative in the state which had witnessed violence during panchayat polls.
He said, "Though a democratically elected government cannot be toppled, if it fails to perform its duty as envisaged in the Constitution, the Centre has to intervene to save it from slipping into lawlessness."
(With inputs from PTI)