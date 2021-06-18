Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari has submitted a petition to the West Bengal assembly speaker, seeking disqualification of Trinamool Congress' Mukul Roy from the 83-Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency.

He had stated on Thursday that all paperwork to back the BJP's demand is completed but could not be submitted as the receive section was shut.

Adhikari had earlier threatened to approach the speaker demanding the application of the anti-defection law against Roy if he does not resign.

"An MLA from Krishnanagar Uttar has changed party, and we hope he will resign from the membership of the assembly. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will write to the Speaker on Wednesday seeking application of the anti-defection law," he had said.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Adhikari, said BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav and Union Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad are "looking into the matter" and legal steps will be taken after seeking their opinion.

However, responding to it, the TMC has questioned Adhikari and asked him if he ever asked his father Sisir Adhikari, also a turncoat, to resign as the MP of the Kanthi Lok Sabha seat after joining the BJP.

TMC state unit general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that law will take its own course but Suvendu Adhikari has no right to speak on the issue.

"Suvendu must look at the mirror before raising such demands. Has he ever asked his father Sisir Adhikari to quit as the MP of Kanthi, which he had won on a TMC ticket?" he said.

Roy's return

Roy had contested the assembly polls on a BJP ticket before defecting from the saffron party to TMC on 11 June. He had gone to the BJP's side in 2017 after quitting West Bengal's ruling front, of which he was once the second-in-command after Mamata Banerjee.

Roy's son Subhranshu Roy, who had too joined the BJP, has also returned to TMC.

After welcoming the father-son duo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said: "He will play an important role in the party."

The TMC supremo said, "Mukul Roy was threatened in BJP, it affected his health."

According to a PTI report, Roy, who was the national vice president of the BJP, was unhappy with the role and responsibility he was given during the elections.

Defectors raise criticism

After Roy rejoined TMC, several BJP leaders, including MP Sunil Mondal, Rajib Banerjee, have voiced their concerns and criticism against the saffron party, reported news agency ANI.

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Thursday reportedly said that seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and wanted to rejoin the party.

"Seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and they want to join the TMC. They have claimed that they are not happy in BJP as they are not getting space to serve the people," said Ghosh.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.