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West Bengal cabinet expansion on Monday, 35 ministers to take oath, says CM Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will induct 35 new ministers in a Cabinet expansion at an oath-taking ceremony on Monday, administered by Governor RN Ravi.

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Updated31 May 2026, 08:35 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Photo)(Saikat paul)
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As part of a significant expansion of the West Bengal Cabinet, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Sunday that 35 ministers would be inducted into the state government during a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Monday, ANI reported.

In a post on X, Adhikari said that Governor R. N. Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Nabanna at 11 a.m. on Monday.

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"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the elected nationalist government will be formed by the verdict of the people of West Bengal. For the purpose of expanding the Council of Ministers, 35 ministers of the West Bengal government will take their oaths at Nabanna at 11 a.m. His Excellency the Governor Shri R. N. Ravi will administer their oaths at Nabanna," said CM Suvendu Adhikari.

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Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to be assigned key portfolios in the state administration.

Earlier on May 18, the West Bengal Cabinet had approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women, announced state Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday.

Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.

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Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee."

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights.

"Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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