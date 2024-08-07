West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee-led govt changes portfolio of four ministers, Babul Supriyo gets…

West Bengal government reshuffles portfolios of four ministers, giving additional responsibilities. Manas Bhuniya now in charge of Irrigation and Waterways department. Babul Supriyo gets Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction.

PTI
Published7 Aug 2024, 10:38 PM IST
West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee-led govt changes portfolio of four ministers, Babul Supriyo gets…
West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee-led govt changes portfolio of four ministers, Babul Supriyo gets…(ANI)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle of portfolios of four ministers including three of Cabinet rank following Governor CV Ananda Bose's assent to the changes, a home department notification said.

The changes included entrusting some of these ministers with additional responsibilities over and above their current portfolios.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhuniya was given the charge of the Irrigation and Waterways department in addition to his existing Water Resources Investigation department.

The Irrigation and Waterways department was earlier held by Partha Bhowmick, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Barrackpore constituency.

Babul Supriyo got the charge of the Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction, in addition to Information Technology and Electronics.

Md Ghulam Rabbani, who previously held the Environment department, will be the minister of the Department of Non-Conventional Energy Sources, a department which was earlier held by Supriyo.

The Environment Department (independent charge) will now be held by Minister of State Chandrima Bhattacharya, who already holds independent charges of Finance and Programme Monitoring departments.

Bhattacharya is also the minister of state of Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms, Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, and Planning and Statistics departments.

The notification did not mention who will be in charge of the Correctional Home department which was vacated by Akhil Giri on Monday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will look after the department till further notification, sources in the state headquarters 'Nabanna' said.

Giri who was accused of verbally abusing a forest department official resigned as minister after being asked by his party, the Trinamool Congress.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 10:38 PM IST
HomePoliticsNewsWest Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee-led govt changes portfolio of four ministers, Babul Supriyo gets…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue