West Bengal: Campaigning ends for eighth and final phase of polls

As many as 84,77,728 voters -- 43,55,835 male, 41,21,735 women and 158 of the third gender are eligible to decide the fate of 283 candidates in Thursday's polling, which will be held in six constituencies of Malda, 11 in Murshidabad, seven in Kolkata North and 11 in Birbhum, Election Commission sources informed news agency PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}