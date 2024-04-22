West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Calcutta High Court's order declaring 2016 teacher recruitment test as 'null and void' is “illegal", adding that the Trinamool Congress will challenge it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will stand by those who lost jobs," she added.

