Politics / News/  'Verdict illegal': Bengal CM to challenge Calcutta HC's order declaring 2016 teacher recruitment test 'null and void'

'Verdict illegal': Bengal CM to challenge Calcutta HC's order declaring 2016 teacher recruitment test ‘null and void’

Written By Arshdeep kaur

West Bengal CM to challenge Calcutta HC's order declaring 2016 teacher recruitment test ‘null and void’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee address a campaign rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Balurghat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the Calcutta High Court's order declaring 2016 teacher recruitment test as 'null and void' is “illegal", adding that the Trinamool Congress will challenge it.

“We will stand by those who lost jobs," she added.

