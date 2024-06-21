CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi requesting the deferment of new criminal laws to enable a fresh Parliamentary review.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the implementation of the three criminal laws, which are set to be rolled out on July 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a letter to the prime minister, Banerjee said the deferment would enable a renewed Parliamentary review of the criminal laws, PTI reported.

The introduction of three new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act—marks a significant shift as they replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act of 1872. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These reforms are designed to streamline the judicial process, enhance court management, and ensure swift justice delivery to the country's citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)

