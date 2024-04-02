West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays drums, dances with tribals in Jalpaiguri | Watch
West Bengal CM interacts with cyclone victims in Jalpaiguri, promises aid for damaged houses and crops. She was also seen dancing with tribals and playing drums.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted playing drums and dancing with tribals during a meeting on Tuesday. The TMC supremo had headed to the hill district late on Sunday night after a cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri. Banerjee also met with victims at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital and took stock of the situation during her visit.