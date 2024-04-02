Active Stocks
West Bengal CM interacts with cyclone victims in Jalpaiguri, promises aid for damaged houses and crops. She was also seen dancing with tribals and playing drums.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with tribal people during her visit after a recent storm that left at least five people dead and rendered over 200 homeless (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted playing drums and dancing with tribals during a meeting on Tuesday. The TMC supremo had headed to the hill district late on Sunday night after a cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in Jalpaiguri. Banerjee also met with victims at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital and took stock of the situation during her visit.

Visuals shared online showed the senior politician clapping and swaying as she joined a circle of dancing locals. She also played drums during her meeting with tribals in Jalpaiguri.

The developments also come mere days before the Lok Sabha elections. TMC — a member of the INDIA bloc — has announced a list of 42 candidates and intends to fight solo in the eastern state. West Bengal will see polling across all seven phases starting from April 1. 

Mamata Banerjee had rushed to Jalpaiguri late on Sunday night after a cyclonic storm killed five and left more than 100 injured. Two others remain hospitalised in a serious condition.

“The government is doing everything possible to help the victims. 5000 houses have been damaged. The number of houses partially & completely damaged has been assessed. The administration is giving relief kits to everyone...Farmers' crops have also been destroyed, the administration is looking into that as well," she told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 02 Apr 2024, 07:46 PM IST
