Where is BJP getting money to dislodge elected govts, asks Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA :West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the latter should answer the fund source to ‘dislodge elected governments’. Hinting at the change of governance, wherein BJP took over either as the ruling party or in coalition for the ruling governance, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that the BJP is also using ‘central agencies, black money’ to topple the elected government in several states.

