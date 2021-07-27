West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday on her first visit to the national capital since assuming office for a third term.

According to a schedule of her five-day visit provided by her Trinamool Congress, Banerjee is slated to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4 pm today.

Banerjee is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, sources said.

She is also scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and a host of other party leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well.

The Trinamool Congress supremo is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row.

Banerjee had told reporters earlier that the PM has given time to her for a meeting later this week. She had, however, refused to disclose details of her scheduled meeting with Modi.

