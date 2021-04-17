West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 36.02% till 11.30 am across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls.

Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am today amid tight security.

The highest polling percentage till 11:30 am has been observed in the Jamalpur constituency in the Purba Bardhaman district with 44.21%.

Meanwhile, the lowest voter turnout has been witnessed at the Kamarhati constituency with 19%.

At many places, voters were seen without masks amid the resurgent coronavirus, raising concerns. The security forces ensured social distancing at the booths, while poll officials provided masks, hand sanitisers and polythene gloves to the voters.

BJP agent dies inside polling booth in Kamarhati

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent died inside a booth in Kamarhati while voting was underway for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls on Saturday.

"His name is Abhijeet Samanta. Nobody helped him, there is no facility for treatment here," the brother of the deceased BJP polling agent told ANI.

Another BJP worker said, "We do not know what exactly happened as we are not allowed in a radius of 200 metres. I went with water after seeing him lying on the ground."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden death of the BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in Kamarhati on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Ajoy Nanda visited various polling booths in the Kamarhati Assembly constituency in the North 24 Paraganas district. "Elections are underway peacefully. We are ensuring free and fair elections," Nanda told reporters.

ITBP personnel have been seen assisting senior citizens and physically challenged voters to reach polling stations in Ranaghat.

Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election.

The voting for the sixth phase will be held on 22 April.

