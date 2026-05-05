West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee among 22 ministers who lost in TMC debacle. Full list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party scripted a historic victory by defeating Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Assembly Election, the result of which was announced on 4 May.

The results meant that the saffron party would form government in West Bengal first time ever.

The BJP won 207 seats reducing TMC to 80 seats. The results are exact opposite to the verdict in 2021 when the TMC won 210+ seats and the BJP won 77 seats in West Bengal assembly.

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A total of 35 ministers from the outgoing government contested elections. Of these 22 lost. This means 63 per cent of the cabinet led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced defeat.

Among those who lost include chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur seat.

Full list of 22 TMC ministers who lost 1. Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister — Bhabanipur

2. Aroop Biswas, Housing, Power — Tollygunge

3. Bratya Basu, Higher Education, School Education — Dum Dum

4. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Environment, Finance, Programme Monitoring — Dum Dum Uttar

5. Shashi Panja, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Women & Child Development and Social Welfare - Shyampukur

6. Sujit Bose, Fire and Emergency Services — Bidhannagar

7. Indranil Sen, Technical Education, Training & Skill Development; Tourism — Chandannagar

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8. Becharam Manna, Agricultural Marketing — Singur

9. Swapan Debnath, Animal Resources Development — Purbasthali Dakshin

10. Bulu Chik Baraik, Backward Classes Welfare, Tribal Development — Mal

11. Pradip Mazumdar, Co-operation, Panchayats & Rural Development) – Durgapur Purba

12. Birbaha Hansda, Forests, Self Help Group & Self Employment – Binpur

13. Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Irrigation & Waterways, Water Resources Investigation & Development — Sabang

14. Moloy Ghatak, Labour — Asansol Uttar

15. Siddiqullah Choudhury, Mass Education Extension and Library Services — Monteswar

16. Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development— Dinhata

17. Sandhyarani Tudu, Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs — Manbazar

18. Bankim Chandra Hazra, Sundarban Affairs — Sagar

19. Ujjal Biswas, Science & Technology and Bio-Technology — Krishnanagar Dakshin

20. Snehasis Chakraborty, Transport — Jangipara

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This election marks a pivotal moment in West Bengal's political history, showcasing the shifting tides of voter sentiment.

21. Srikant Mahato — MoS (Consumer Affairs) — Salboni