West Bengal forest minister resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet

West Bengal forest minister resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet1 min read . 02:58 PM IST
'I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it,' says Rajib Banerjee
In yet another jolt for the TMC dispensation, ahead of the assembly polls, West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.
Banerjee, in a letter to the chief minister, said he was tendering his resignation as a cabinet minister, but did not cite any reason.
"It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity," he said in the letter.
The Domjur MLA, who had been airing his grievances against a section of ruling party leaders over the past few weeks, joins the string of TMC leaders and legislators who recently quit the Mamata Banerjee camp.
Most of them, including his former cabinet colleague Suvendu Adhikari, have switched over to the BJP.
Banerjee also said that a copy of the resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for "necessary action".
"I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee for guiding me for all the years. I reiterate my commitment towards working for the people of Bengal," Banerjee later told reporters.
