Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an event to mark International Mother Language Day, in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb 21, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_21_2021_000212A) (PTI)
West Bengal Govt has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines: Mamata Banerjee

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 04:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'West Bengal govt has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines for members of public at large,'Mamata Banerjee writes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today wote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, seeking his help in procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by the state government.

"West Bengal government has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines for members of public at large," Mamata Banerjee writes.

Meanwhile, everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years and having other illnesses will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the government said on Wednesday.

Announcing the next phase of India's vaccination drive, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a proposal to this effect was approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While the vaccine will be given for free at government centres, it will be available for a charge, to be decided later, at many private hospitals," the minister said at a post-Cabinet media briefing here.

