Home >Politics >News >West Bengal govt taking 'every possible measure' to tackle COVID: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally, at Barasat, in North 24 Parganas. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally, at Barasat, in North 24 Parganas. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 03:44 PM IST PTI

  • Banerjee stressed that night curfew may not be a solution in Bengal, where 'political pollution' needs to be checked first
  • 'We have formed a task force to tackle the COVID-19 surge. We have increased the number of beds, safe homes,' she stated

Malda: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to panic over the worsening COVID-19 situation as the state government is taking "every possible measure" to check the spread of the disease.

Banerjee, while addressing a press meet here, stressed that night curfew may not be a solution in Bengal, where "political pollution" needs to be checked first.

The CM, however, did not explain what exactly she was referring to as "political pollution".

Listing out the steps taken by the state government to tackle the situation, such as increase in the number of COVID beds in hospitals, she requested all offices to make do with 50 per cent workforce for now.

"I would urge everyone not to panic. We have formed a task force to tackle the COVID-19 surge. We have increased the number of beds, safe homes," she stated.

Banerjee also urged the central government to ensure smooth supply of vaccines and medicines.

"We have demanded more vaccines as there is a severe shortage. The Centre should ensure smooth supply of vaccines, medicines and oxygen cylinders," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

