The Congress on Monday issued a stern warning to those indulging in anti-party activities in West Bengal after party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s posters were defaced outside the party office in Kolkata, with “TMC Dalal" written on them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has also asked its state unit to submit a report on the vandalism of hoardings outside the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) office in Kolkata.

The development comes a day after Kharge snubbed West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for questioning TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's loyalty to the INDIA bloc.

While responding to a query on Mamata’s comment that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) forms the government after the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 polls, she will support it from outside, Chowdhury remarked that she could not be trusted and that she might also go with the BJP.

Responding to Chowdhury's comment on Mamata Banerjee, Kharge had said, “Mamata Banerjee is with the alliance. She recently said that she would join the government. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will not make the decision. The decision will be made by me and the high command, and those who do not agree will go out." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AICC general secretary, KC Venugopal, also added that the party would not tolerate such “gross indiscipline."

“We are taking very serious note of such grave anti-party activities. The Indian National Congress shall not tolerate such public displays of defiance and indiscipline. The general secretary in charge of West Bengal is directed to immediately submit a factual report on these acts of gross indiscipline," Venugopal said in a statement issued on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that the party high command had been informed that a few party office-bearers and workers had made certain uncharitable remarks against Kharge in the media and on social media.

“Acts of vandalising hoardings outside the WBPCC office have also been carried out by certain miscreants. This has hurt the sentiments of millions of party workers and supporters," Venugopal said.

Chowdhury, who is currently in his hometown of Baharampur in Murshidabad district, expressed displeasure over the incident and asked the party workers to lodge a police complaint, which was done. According to PTI, citing sources in the Congress, the defaced posters were also removed.

“This might have happened on Saturday night. This is the handiwork of the TMC, which wants to create differences between senior Congress leaders and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," a party leader alleged.

