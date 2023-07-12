West Bengal Panchayat Polls: BJP state chief holds ‘dharna’, accuses TMC of result manipulation3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:54 AM IST
The President of West Bengal's BJP staged a sit-in protest outside a counting center in response to alleged manipulation of results in the Panchayat polls.
The President of West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sukanta Majumdar, staged a sit-in protest (dharna) outside a counting center at Balurghat College in Dakshin Dinajpur district late on Tuesday night.
