Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore. Ahead of the switch over, Suvendu Adhikari wrote a long letter to the TMC workers saying a 'deep rot' has set in the party.

Adhikari, who had recently resigned from the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

"The economic condition of West Bengal is in a very bad state. If the state has to be salvaged, its reins need to be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adhikari said after joining the BJP.

He thanked the party and Amit Shah for welcoming him into the saffron party. Addressing the rally, Adhikari said, "I have a long association with the BJP".

Other MLAs who switched over to BJP

Two-time TMC MP from Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency Sunil Mondal also joined the BJP. He has been vocal about his differences with the party's leadership over the last few days.

Among the MLAs who switched over to the BJP are five from the TMC.

TMC MLAs Banasri Maity, Silbhdrada Dutta, Biswajit Kundu, Sukra Munda and Saikat Panja took up the saffron flags at the mammoth rally at the College Grounds here.

MLA Dipali Biswas, who had won the Gajole seat in 2016 on a CPI(M) ticket but joined the TMC in 2018, was also inducted into the BJP. She has not resigned as a CPI(M) MLA.

Haldia's CPI(M) MLA Tapasi Mandal, Tamluk's CPI MLA Ashok Dinda and Congress MLA from Purulia Sudip Mukherjee also joined the BJP at the rally.

Former TMC MP Dasarth Tirkey also joined the BJP.

Several district-level leaders of the TMC, Left and Congress, including former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, also changed sides and joined the BJP.

Suvendu Adhikari writes to TMC workers

In the open letter, Adhikari said the Trinamool Congress is not anyone's fiefdom and the party was not built by any individual person in a day and if anyone goes by this idea, they have no idea of the truth.

"Neither West Bengal nor Trinamool Congress is anyone's fiefdom," Adhikari wrote in his letter to the TMC party workers.

"The party was not built in 1 day with the contribution of 1 person. It was a continuous effort on a mammoth scale, the culmination of which we saw in the results 10 years ago," he added.

He further added that West Bengal is standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Assembly elections that will impact them forever.

Ex-Mamata Banerjee's aide alleged that the TMC, which the ordinary people built brick by brick selflessly without any desires, is now filled with individuals who do not bother about anyone but themselves.

