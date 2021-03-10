Apart from Chakraborty, Suvendu Adhikari will be joined by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan who will accompany him for his nomination on 12 March.
Speculations were rife that Mithun would be joining the saffron camp to boost the BJP's growing image in the state.
After joining the BJP, Chakraborty said, "It is a dream that has come true for me today. Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Subtly hitting back at the ruling Trinamool Congress for calling the BJP "outsiders", Chakraborty added, "I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal."
Referring to himself as a "cobra", he said, "I am not ‘Jol Dhora’, I am not ‘Bele Bora’, I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan — Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo)."
