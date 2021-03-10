OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >West Bengal polls: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

West Bengal polls: Actor Mithun Chakraborty to campaign for Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Kolkata: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty being greeted by BJP leaders after he joined the party during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_07_2021_000187B) (PTI)
Kolkata: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty being greeted by BJP leaders after he joined the party during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_07_2021_000187B) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 11:56 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Speculations were rife that Mithun would be joining the saffron camp to boost the BJP's growing image in the state

Popular Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty who recently joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal will reportedly campaign for BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Banerjee will contest from the seat, where BJP has pitted Suvendu Adhikari against her.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Apart from Chakraborty, Suvendu Adhikari will be joined by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan who will accompany him for his nomination on 12 March.

Speculations were rife that Mithun would be joining the saffron camp to boost the BJP's growing image in the state.

After joining the BJP, Chakraborty said, "It is a dream that has come true for me today. Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Subtly hitting back at the ruling Trinamool Congress for calling the BJP "outsiders", Chakraborty added, "I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal."

Referring to himself as a "cobra", he said, "I am not ‘Jol Dhora’, I am not ‘Bele Bora’, I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan — Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo)."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The veteran actor was handed over the party’s flag on Sunday by Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Chakraborty was a member of the Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool Congress, but had quit the Upper House after his name cropped up in the Sharada chit fund scam.

West Bengal will see a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout