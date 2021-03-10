West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday filed her nomination from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Banerjee will be pitted against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Accompanied by party president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here, after taking part in a 2-km roadshow.

The TMC on 5 March released its list of candidates with Banerjee announcing that she will contest from Nandigram.

Banerjee had been contesting polls from the Bhawanipore constituency till now.

On 6 March, the BJP fielded former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state assembly elections. BJP general secretary Arun Singh released the first list of party candidates for the assembly polls.

Adhikari, a former minister in the Trinamool Congress government, had joined the BJP in December last year.

He had earlier said that BJP will defeat TMC by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning 27 March. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on 30 May this year. As many as 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

With agency inputs

