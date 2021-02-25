All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Kolkata rally, to kickstart the party's campaign ahead of the Bengal Assembly election, has been cancelled after the police refused permission, party leader Zameerul Hasan was quoted by news agency ANI.

West Bengal: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Kolkata scheduled to be held Feb 25 has been cancelled as Kolkata police didn't give permission, says party leader Zameerul Hasan



The rally was to take place in the Muslim-dominated Metiabruz area of Kolkata - which falls in the parliamentary constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee, who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew.

It is noteworthy to mention that West Bengal is a key state for the AIMIM Owaisi and the AIMIM come to Bengal after a good result in the Bihar election; the party won five of the 20 seats.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is likely to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.

