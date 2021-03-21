Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir Adhikari is going to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election rally in Egra on Sunday.

In addition, Suvendu's brother Dibyendu Adhikari will also be in attendance.

Sisir had earlier stated that he would attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kanthi on 20 March if his son Suvendu Adhikari asks him to do so.

"I will support my son. If they tell me to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, I will definitely go," Sisir Adhikari told ANI.

Suvendu, who was a minister in the TMC government had joined BJP in December last year. BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the seat is witnessing the most high-profile contest of West Bengal polls.

Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

He had won the seat in the 2016 assembly polls while Banerjee had emerged victorious from the Bhabanipur Assembly segment in Kolkata.

The leader filed his nomination from the seat on 12 March.

"My relationship with the people of Nandigram is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every five years when polls come. They will defeat her. Today I am also filing my nomination and I am also a voter of the area," Suvendu had said.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The election in Nandigram is slated to be held on 1 April.

The state will see eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

