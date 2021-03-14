West Bengal polls: TMC's attempt of stirring controversy has backfired, says BJP

The attempt by Trinamool Congress to create controversy after injuries sustained by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has backfired, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday.

He said that the district administration as well as Election Commission has called the incident in Nandigram an "accident".

"Reports of district administration and EC have called it an accident. Mamata ji has said that she was pushed. It is a controversy between governance and administration. This attempt of stirring controversy and gain sympathy has backfired," said Vijayvargiya after BJP's central election committee meeting in Delhi.

"We are not worried. Those (TMC) who tried to use the wrong means to gain sympathy from people should be worried. They have been exposed," he added when asked if Banerjee's injury could swing voters in her favour.

Banerjee's injuries

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained severe bone injuries on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

BJP candidate list

Meanwhile, the BJP said it has finalised the names of almost 80 candidates for the third and fourth phase of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

The names will be announced on Sunday morning, said party leader Rajib Banerjee after the CEC meeting.

BJP has already announced 58 candidates for the West Bengal assembly election 2021. In the first list, the party fielded newly inducted Suvendu Adhikari against his former colleague Banerjee.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning 27 March.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on 30 May this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

The counting will take place on 2 May.

With inputs from agencies.

