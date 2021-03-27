A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at noon on Saturday to raise 'some serious concerns' about polling that is underway for the first phase of assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) on how the voting percentage reduced drastically to half within five minutes.

"What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!" AITC tweeted.

Following this, TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote to EC.

"Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216) and Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9.13 am was 18.47% and 18.95% respectively, four mins later at 9.17 am voter turnout reduced to 10.60%&9:40%. Such discrepancy raises question on the genuineness of data issued by EC," he stated.

The Bharatiya Janata Party reacted to the statements and said that TMC is "under pressure".

"TMC knows that it is losing and that's why it is saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC and Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things," said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout for the first phase for polling in West Bengal stood at 24.61% as of 11 am on Saturday.

Sporadic incidents of violence reported

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas in the state that are voting in the first phase.

Hours before the polling began today, the Purba Medinipur district witnessed violence as bombing and firing took place in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency, injuring two security personnel.

A man, in his mid-30s, was found dead in Keshiary's Begumpur area in the Paschim Medinipur district in the morning, police said.

BJP candidate from Paschim Medinipur Samit Das also accused the TMC of creating a disturbance in the rural areas of the district.

In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will conclude at 6:.pm.

The state is witnessing a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

