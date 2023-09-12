BJP workers lock up Union Minister Subhas Sarkar in party office in West Bengal amid allegations of dictatorship.

BJP workers locked up Union minister Subhas Sarkar in their party office in West Bengal's Bankura on Tuesday, alleging that he was being "dictatorial" in running the district unit.

Sarkar, the MoS for Education and MP of Bankura, was chairing a meeting around 1 pm when a group of BJP workers shouting slogans marched into the party's district office and locked him up.

One of the protesters, Mohit Sharma, alleged that Sarkar was not giving importance to dedicated party workers and making people close to him members of the district committee.

"Some of us have been show-caused. We are protesting to save the party. This time, the BJP did not get any seat in Bankura Municipality because of his incompetence. BJP won two wards in the previous election. They could not field candidates in many seats in panchayat. It is a shame," he alleged.

Amid the chaos, another group of BJP workers reached the spot, and a scuffle broke out between the two sides.

A large police contingent went to the party office and rescued Sarkar, a police officer said.

Terming the incident unfortunate, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that action will be taken against the party workers involved in the incident.

"Such incidents are unacceptable in a disciplined party like the BJP. If there are any grievances, there is a proper forum to raise those. We will look into the incident, and action will be taken against those involved," he said.

Bhattacharya said that Sarkar has no role in the district organisation, and the allegations against him stem from "misunderstandings".

Sarkar, however, could not be reached for comment.

Sharing a video clip of the incident on X, the ruling TMC claimed that with each passing day, the state BJP is crumbling as infighting is reaching its peak.

"In Bankura, vehement clashes erupted, & BJP workers locked Union Minister Subhas Sarkar in the party office. While unity within the party is a myth, BJP is a shining example of a weak foundation and misplaced priorities," it added.