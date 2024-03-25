The Tamluk constituency in West Bengal will see former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay face off against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya for the Lok Sabha polls. The Calcutta High Court resigned earlier this month before joining the BJP. Meanwhile Bhattacharya first rose to fame amid the pandemic after coining the Mamata Banerjee-led party's iconic ‘khela hobe’ slogan.

