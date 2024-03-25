Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Politics / News/  In Bengal's Tamluk, Justice Gangopadhyay faces off against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya of 'khela hobe' fame
BackBack

In Bengal's Tamluk, Justice Gangopadhyay faces off against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya of 'khela hobe' fame

Livemint

Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will contest against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

A security man, seen through the Trinamool Congress party flags, stands guard at the venue of the first election rally in Kolkata (AP)Premium
A security man, seen through the Trinamool Congress party flags, stands guard at the venue of the first election rally in Kolkata (AP)

The Tamluk constituency in West Bengal will see former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay face off against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya for the Lok Sabha polls. The Calcutta High Court resigned earlier this month before joining the BJP. Meanwhile Bhattacharya first rose to fame amid the pandemic after coining the Mamata Banerjee-led party's iconic ‘khela hobe’ slogan. 

Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App