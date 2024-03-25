Hello User
In Bengal's Tamluk, Justice Gangopadhyay faces off against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya of 'khela hobe' fame

In Bengal's Tamluk, Justice Gangopadhyay faces off against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya of 'khela hobe' fame

Livemint

Former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will contest against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

A security man, seen through the Trinamool Congress party flags, stands guard at the venue of the first election rally in Kolkata

The Tamluk constituency in West Bengal will see former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay face off against TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya for the Lok Sabha polls. The Calcutta High Court resigned earlier this month before joining the BJP. Meanwhile Bhattacharya first rose to fame amid the pandemic after coining the Mamata Banerjee-led party's iconic ‘khela hobe’ slogan.

