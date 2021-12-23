Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  West Bengal: TMC leader Firhad Hakim declared Mayor of Kolkata municipality

West Bengal: TMC leader Firhad Hakim declared Mayor of Kolkata municipality

Mamata Banerjee's party won 134 seats to post a hat-trick of wins in KMC polls
1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint

West Bengal's ruling TMC gained control of the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, clinching nearly 72 per cent of votes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim was on Thursday named the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). 

