West Bengal: TMC leader Firhad Hakim declared Mayor of Kolkata municipality

West Bengal: TMC leader Firhad Hakim declared Mayor of Kolkata municipality1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
West Bengal's ruling TMC gained control of the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, clinching nearly 72 per cent of votes
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim was on Thursday named the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
