West Bengal: TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra arrested in Sandeshkhali land grab and sexual harassment case
Trinamool Congress leader Shibaprasad Hazra is arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, for alleged land grab and sexual harassment. This marks the second key arrest, but the main accused, Shajahan Sheikh, remains at large.
Local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shibaprasad Hazra has been arrested in connection with the alleged land grab and sexual harassment case in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. This marks the second key arrest in the case, following the earlier apprehension of Uttam Sardar. However, the main accused, Shajahan Sheikh, remains absconding.