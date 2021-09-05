Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur in upcoming bypolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
1 min read . 07:18 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

TMC candidates Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will contest from Jangipur and Samserganj seats

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the upcoming bypoll from the Bhabanipur assembly seat, reported news agency ANI on Sunday. 

CM Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket.

She has to win this bypoll to retain her chief minister's post.

TMC candidates Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will contest from Jangipur and Samserganj seats, respectively.

The BJP, Congress, and CPI(M)-led Left Front are yet to announce their candidates.

The Election Commission has announced that it will hold bypolls to three vacant seats in the West Bengal assembly and one assembly constituency of Odisha on 30 September.

The counting of votes will take place on 3 October.

Veteran politician Sovandeb Chattopadhyay stepped down as the TMC MLA of Bhabanipur, allowing Banerjee a chance to become a member of the state legislative assembly by fighting the bypoll.

Chattopadhyay had defeated BJP's actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh by around 28,000 votes from Bhabanipur.

The notification for the Bhabanipur bypoll will be issued on 6 September, beginning the nomination process. 13 September is the last date of filing nominations, while scrutiny of papers will take place on 14 September. 16 September is the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.

According to an Election Commission statement, the West Bengal chief secretary had urged that in view of administrative exigencies and public interest and to avoid a vacuum in the state, by-elections for Bhabanipur, from where CM Mamata Banerjee intends to contest elections, may be conducted.

She has to become a member of the state legislature by 5 November.

