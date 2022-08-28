Western countries breathe new life into old nuclear plants6 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 05:23 PM IST
Governments seek to stop reactors from shutting down and to restart idled ones in move to bolster energy supplies and meet climate targets
The West has begun to muster the money and political support to keep decades-old nuclear reactors from shutting down, aiming to maintain a crucial source of low-carbon electricity as many economies face an energy crunch.