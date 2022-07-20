What $10,000 a month can rent you in Los Angeles, New York and other markets
The price point allows high-end renters to be flexible, especially those who travel
For some, renting, instead of buying, makes financial sense, even when the rent is $10,000 per month. “Not everyone has the American dream of wanting to own something, and in cities like New York, what you can afford and what you want don’t always align," said James Curnin, CEO and founder of Clara Homes, a Miami-based real-estate firm.
This is especially true for noncash buyers. “Those who are looking to take out mortgages are watching the interest rates and recognize that it’s become more expensive to buy right now. Renting is a great option for people who want to wait out market conditions," said Mr. Curnin.
While people choose to rent for a variety of reasons, the bottom line comes down to flexibility for people renting at this price point, he said.
In Los Angeles, for example, Richard Mack, CEO of Mack Real Estate Group, finds that people who are in the city on a work assignment, such as athletes, want to maintain liquidity instead of tying up capital in an owned property. “Typically, these renters stay for a year or less because their situations involve various transitions with work, business and housing. It’s very appealing to have a luxurious and maintenance-free living situation when other parts of life are busy," said Mr. Mack.
Here are some examples of what more than $10,000 a month in rent can get you in various markets. All but one of the listings below describe units that most recently rented for the monthly amount shown. The active listing rental price is subject to change.
Four properties where rent costs more than $10,000 a month
The Grand by Gehry, Los Angeles, Calif.$10,250 per month (active listing)
With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an apartment currently for rent located within the Frank Gehry-designed complex, The Grand LA, in downtown Los Angeles, is 1,638 Square feet and has 9-foot ceilings. It has an open kitchen with white stone countertops, Blue Fusion quartzite slab backsplash, oak cabinetry and soft-close drawers.
The apartment also has a Bosch stacked washer and dryer, a Nest thermostat, and an Elfa closet system. Amenities found at the property include a lobby that is attended 24 hours a day, a garden terrace that wraps around the 10th floor with a pool deck and fire pits, a fitness center with a yoga studio and a bar with billiards.
Waterline Square, Upper West Side, Manhattan, N.Y.$10,550 per month (recently rented)
A two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that was recently rented in this complex is 1,235 square feet. It has an open kitchen with a waterfall island, wine refrigerator, fully vented range hood, waste disposal and a Bosch-designed appliance package.
The primary bedroom has a five-fixture bathroom and the apartment has a vented washer and dryer. Amenities include a halfpipe skate park, a 25-meter indoor pool, a dog playground and a nearly 3-acre park.
Fifteen Fifty, San Francisco, Calif.$11,500 per month (recently rented)
In the Van Mission neighborhood of San Francisco, a recently rented two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse is 1,456 square feet with wide-plank oak flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows equipped with automatic solar shades. The kitchen has Calacatta Caldia marble and Miele appliances including a wine refrigerator and a built-in coffee machine. The primary bedroom has automatic blackout shades, a customizable walk-in closet and a marble-tiled bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.
The building is home to an Equinox Van Mission Fitness Club. Amenities found at the building include a 12,000-square-foot private park, a 5,600-square-foot dog run and a rooftop pool deck.
The Beach, Jersey City, N.J.$10,995 per month (recently rented)
Located in the mixed-use community of Newport in Jersey City, one of The Beach’s penthouse units, which recently rented, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is 2,403 square feet. The penthouse also has a 745-square-foot wraparound terrace. The kitchen has quartz countertops, GE Appliances and a Moen pull-down faucet.
There is an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as walk-in closets and app-enabled smart climate control. Amenities at the building include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a waterfront courtyard with grilling stations and a fire pit, an outdoor pool and a roof deck.