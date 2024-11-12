What are recess appointments and why would Trump want them?
SummaryThe president-elect is calling on the Senate to step aside so he can install some appointees without confirmation. Here’s a closer look at that process.
Although Republicans are set to take control of the Senate in January, President-elect Donald Trump has demanded that the chamber suspend its power to confirm nominations and instead go out of session so that he can use “recess appointments" to install at least some administration officials, such as cabinet secretaries, without Senate approval. Here is a closer look at that process.