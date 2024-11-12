What are recess appointments and why would Trump want them?

The court in 2014 unanimously held that Obama exceeded his authority. Five justices, citing centuries of historical practice, found the president could make such temporary appointments when the Senate ceases conducting business for at least 10 days. The four most conservative justices, three of whom remain on the court, would have gone further still. Justice Antonin Scalia said the recess appointment power was obsolete. “The need it was designed to fill no longer exists, and its only remaining use is the ignoble one of enabling the President to circumvent the Senate’s role in the appointment process," he wrote.