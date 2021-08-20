What Biden can still save in Afghanistan

The president’s speech Monday was what everyone called it, defiant. What was needed was a distanced kindliness—patience, an acknowledgment of the mess that was unfolding, an explanation of a way through, a reiteration of the soundness of the larger vision. Instead, blame shifting, finger pointing, and defensive claims of higher wisdom. He “inherited a deal" from his predecessor. Sure, things “did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated," but that only “reinforced" his conviction that he’d made “the right decision." He’d told Afghanistan’s president to prepare for civil war, clean up corruption, unite politically. “They failed to do any of that." There was no admission of mistakes or misjudgments. “I stand squarely by my decision. . . . We were clear-eyed about the risks. We planned for every contingency. . . . I’ve worked on these issues as long as anyone." Unlike others he sees the big picture. “I will not repeat the mistakes we’ve made in the past."