What counts as fresh food?

The word “fresh" is strangely hard to define, which was one of the themes of an excellent book from 2009 called “Fresh: A Perishable History," by Susanne Freiberg. As consumers, we are constantly asking ourselves whether things are fresh enough. We sniff the bottle of milk before we pour it on our cereal; we inspect a fillet of fish with suspicious eyes before we buy it. But Ms. Freiberg notes that U.S. food law is fuzzier on the question of freshness than you might expect. Many refrigerated foods can be labeled as “fresh" even if they are weeks old, and fruit can still be “fresh" after it is irradiated or waxed. In 2000, the Food and Drug Administration held a meeting in Chicago to discuss the meaning of the term “fresh" and to decide whether there should be a more honest term to describe certain “fresh" foods that are actually processed. Should these be renamed “fresh-like"? A Florida lobbyist for the American Fresh Juice Council argued that it was pointless to try to pin the term down. “Fresh is not a measurement," he argued. “Fresh is a state of being."