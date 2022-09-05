What data tells about India’s killer roads

Most such deaths are on two-wheelers in the absence of helmets, far more often among the drivers than pillion riders. In four-wheelers, drivers and passengers were both equally likely to be killed without a seatbelt. Ever since they became mandatory, seatbelts have saved numerous lives and, according to a World Bank report, can reduce the risk of a fatality by as much as 25-75% for rear-seat passengers. As highways allow higher speeds, they are also far deadlier. National highways accounted for one-third (34%) of all road accident-related deaths last year, followed by state highways (25%), shows NCRB data.