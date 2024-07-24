What does it mean to recognise Palestinian statehood?

In case you missed it

Because many countries still do not recognise Palestinian statehood, the UN itself has given it only partial recognition. In 1974 the PLO became an observer entity at the UN. In 2012 the UN General Assembly upgraded Palestine’s status to a non-member observer state, putting it on par with the Holy See. To be admitted as a full member it needs the approval of the UN Security Council—of which America, Britain and France have permanent seats, with veto power. In April Algeria, which currently holds a seat on the council, brought the matter to a vote: 12 of the 15 members, including France, supported UN recognition of Palestine, but America vetoed it (Britain and Switzerland abstained). Linda Thomas-Greenfield, America’s ambassador to the UN, argued that the Palestinians do not have full control of “what is supposed to be their state" because Hamas runs “a significant portion" of it.