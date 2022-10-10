'What father earned...', NCP's Eknath Khadse targets Uddhav over symbol freeze

NCP's Eknath Khadse on Sunday targeted Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray saying at an event in Dombivali what his father(Bal Thackeray) earned in years, son lost in minutes
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse in a veiled attack on Former Maharashtra Chief Minister(CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said What father earned in years his son lost in minutes, in a reference to Election Commission freezing Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol.
While terming the news of EC freezing Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol unfortunate, he said, "What the father had earned with a lot of difficulties is lost by the son in minutes in the political fight". He credited Uddhav's father Bal Thackeray for tireless effort in popularizing the 'bow and arrow' symbol.
The NCP leader said at an event in Dombivali area of the Thane district said "He (Uddhav) came to power with this symbol but everything is lost now in the fight between the two (Uddhav and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde) as a result of which the poll symbol is frozen. This is very unfortunate,"
Khadse termed the current political situation in Maharashtra as highly volatile which according to him is unprecedented. He also credited NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for making Uddhav Thackeray CM in the Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government.
EC had passed an interim order on Saturday barring both the rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and symbol in the Andheri East assembly by-poll. It also directed both the groups to furnish, latest by 1:00 pm on October 10, choices of names and symbols for their groups so that it may be allocated to them.
Both Eknath Shinde and Uddhab Thackeray-led camps had approached EC in June claiming to be 'Real Shivsena' after a split that saw Shinde take most of the party's MLAs and becoming CM with the support of BJP.
The Commission had both factions to submit documentary proof on legislative and organizational support by 8 August to support their claims, the deadline was later extended to October 8 after the request of the Thackeray faction.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Sunday submitted the 'Trishul', 'Mashaal' and 'Rising Sun' symbols as their choices of the party symbol for upcoming by-polls while Election Commission is yet to take a final call.