What flattening of daily flyers means  for airlines

Domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June, with the easing of lockdown restrictions following a steady decline in covid-19 cases after the second wave of the pandemic. The emergence of the Omicron variant now threatens to scuttle the small gains made by the airlines after June. The opening of international flights, which had accelerated, has also slowed down. Now, if the Omicron variant spreads fast, both within and outside India, aviation and hospitality industries can expect more travel restrictions and weakening air passenger traffic demand, especially on the international front.