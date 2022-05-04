What govt data tells us about covid-19 deaths

The CRS report for 2020 has recorded deaths of 8.12 million Indians, 6.2% more than 2019. Normally, an unusual increase in deaths would be linked to the pandemic. However, in India, not all deaths are registered. Thus, a rise could simply be because of more families getting deaths registered. In 2019, an estimated 92% of all deaths were registered, a sharp improvement from 84.6% in 2018. If we knew registration levels for 2020, we could use that number to estimate excess deaths. However, the Centre has not released registration levels yet. The CRS for 2021, which saw more covid deaths, may not be out until next year.